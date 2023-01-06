Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, bringing strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and the threat of a tornado. The National Weather Service and Franklin County EMA surveyed some damage in Franklin County on Friday and damage was consistent with a tornado. The tornado occurred north of the Belgreen area and north of the Cedar Creek Reservoir. The tornado caused damage to some farm outbuildings and snapped some cedar trees. There was minor roof damage to some chicken houses and a mobile home. Maximum winds were 88 mph and measured using cedar tree damage off of Shady Grove Road.

Here are some pictures from the National Weather Service: