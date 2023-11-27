HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Subfreezing temperatures are returning to the Tennessee Valley this week and it’s important to prepare ahead of this cold snap.

High pressure over the region will be responsible for the surge of colder air into the region. A strong northwest wind Monday kept temperatures in the 40s, even though it was sunny outside. With mainly clear skies Monday and Tuesday night, temperatures will quickly fall.

Expect subfreezing temperatures early this week

Subfreezing temperatures, or below 32 degrees, are expected when you wake up early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. With temperatures this low you can expect to wake up to frost or freeze on the ground and car.

There are plenty of things you can do to protect yourself and your property from the subfreezing temperatures in the forecast.

Make sure when heading out in the morning or late evening that you are wearing multiple layers to stay warm. Bring small sensitive plants indoors at night if you can. If you can’t bring the plants inside, make sure you cover them.

Make sure to bring smaller plants indoors or cover them. Have extra supplies in your cars, like jumper cables, blankets, water, and other emergency supplies.

Along with making sure you stay warm, we don’t want to forget our furry friends. As we continue to head deeper into the colder months, we need to provide them with a warm and safe shelter. During the winter, they burn off a little more energy than normal so it is important to feed them a little extra food.

When temperatures drop well below freezing, or 32 degrees, the pipes in your home are susceptible to freezing and then bursting. There are many things you can do to help prevent this from keeping the heat on in your home to insulating your pipes.

If you are leaving on a trip make sure your heat is left on at a minimum of 55 degrees. This helps keep the pipes warm and prevents water in the pipe from freezing.

Stick with the Weather Authority through the winter months for the latest information!