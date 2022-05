Thunderstorms moved across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night producing shelf clouds. News 19 viewers captured the clouds as storms rolled into their neighborhoods. We got shelf cloud pictures from places like Albertville, Huntsville, Fort Payne, Toney and Fyffe. Shelf clouds mark the leading edge of storms and produce gusty winds. Once a shelf cloud passes a location, heavy rain follows. Check out some of the pictures in our gallery!

Courtesy: Robyn Pointer

Courtesy: Brandon Phillips

Courtesy: Mike Payton

Courtesy: Jason Bryan

Courtesy: Chuck Davis

Courtesy: Donna Evans