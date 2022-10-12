HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Wednesday the City of Huntsville stated three outdoor warning sirens in Madison County are out of service. The sirens are waiting for parts for necessary repairs.

Locations of sirens include Celtic Drive in Madison, Kelly Spring Road in Harvest, and Huntsville Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville.

Strong To Severe Storms Possible For Wednesday Evening Into Overnight

With the potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening and night, it is important to have ways to receive watches and warnings. One way to receive these weather alerts is by downloading the Live Alert 19 weather app!

Stick with the Weather Authority throughout the night for the latest on storms tracking through the area!