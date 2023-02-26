The Tennessee Valley will see multiple rounds of rainfall this coming week, with the first round of showers and strong winds expected Monday. After a brief period of quiet weather and sunshine Tuesday, the Weather Authority will be closely monitoring a more potent system by late week!

It is important to note that we are still days away from this event, which means it is important to monitor the forecast closely. As we get closer to this event, the Weather Authority will have a more defined timeline, and threats, and determine locations with the highest chance of severe storms.

Ahead of that potent system, a round of rain associated with a disturbance will track into the region. While the majority of Wednesday looks to be on the dry side, clouds will build in and winds will increase. These winds look to be out of the south, helping to surge warm air and moisture into the region.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will begin to track into the region by mid to late afternoon. These showers will start off light at first before they increase in intensity by the evening hours.

The greater threat of strong to severe storms will arrive Thursday into Friday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has already highlighted the entire area for the risk of severe storms. We are currently in the 15% chance of a severe storm developing within 25 miles of any point highlighted in yellow in the SPC graphic above.

Taking a look at the futurecast for Thursday into Friday, another round of moisture will work on Thursday. Rain could be steady at times, especially during the afternoon. With plenty of moisture in place, moderate to heavy rain will be possible. The threat of strong to severe storms will come, potentially, overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. The timing is something we will be monitoring closely over the next few days!

As of Sunday evening, the main threats the Tennessee Valley could see are locally heavy rainfall and strong winds. With multiple rounds of rain in the forecast, the major occurring between Wednesday and early Friday morning, rain totals nearing three inches will be possible. With moderate to heavy pockets of rain, flash flooding will become a concern by Thursday. Gradient winds will turn strong Thursday with gusts over 45 mph possible, these winds will end up being more potent than these winds we experience Monday.

As mentioned above, we are still days away from this event and a lot can change before Thursday. Make sure you stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information on this potential storm threat!