The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the threat of storms late Wednesday evening through Thursday. A strong cold front will track through the region overnight, leading to the development of storms over the region.

Wednesday itself looks to be primarily on the dry side across the Tennessee Valley. With ample moisture in the region, cloud cover will be in an abundance during the day. If the sun is able to break through the clouds for a prolonged period of time it will just help enhance the risk of storms in the area.

The main line of storms will track through the region by late into the evening and overnight hours. Ahead of this line, there is the potential for isolated storms to develop late in the afternoon.

The most significant risk for severe weather will be across parts of the Great Lakes Region and western Tennessee where the Storm Prediction Center has the area at an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe storms to develop. For our area, we have been placed under a Slight and Marginal Risk (level 2 and 1 out of 5) for severe storms. The environment will be the most favorable area west of I-65 for strong to severe storms to develop Wednesday night.

The main threats storms will pose are damaging winds and large hail; a tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms will have the capability of producing winds between 50 and 60 mph. Even outside of storms, the winds will be strong with gusts over 35 mph possible. A heavy rain event will also be a concern during the overnight hours into early Thursday as the storm motion slows.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!