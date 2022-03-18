Nine years ago today, storms tracked through northern Alabama producing significant damage across portions of the area. Storm activity was associated with the passage of multiple disturbances along a frontal boundary. These storms came in two rounds, one in the morning and the second in the afternoon. The batch of storms that developed in the morning hours produced gusty winds and large hail in the northwestern portions of Alabama.

Breaks in cloud cover during the afternoon helped support daytime heating, combined with high dew point values led to an unstable environment. A line of strong to severe storms began to fire up ahead of a cold front passage during the afternoon hours. It was this line of storms that were the strongest of the day producing straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes. There were a total of 4 tornadoes, 38 wind reports, 19 hail reports, and 9 straight-line wind damage surveys.

The round of storms that developed during the afternoon and evening hours produced straight-line winds between 65 and 105 mph. Significant damage, associated with these straight-line winds, was found in nine different locations across four counties. Fort Payne saw the strongest straight-line winds, with peak wind speeds of 90-105 mph. The athletic facilities at the Fort Payne high school saw damage to signage, fencing, and roofing. East of the school, a metal building collapsed. Other straight-line wind damages included roof damage to the building, trees uprooted, and damage to utility poles. Along with Fort Payne, surveys were also conducted in Albertville, northeast of Leighton, Collinsville, Grove Oak, Brushy Pond, Good Hope, Logan, and southwest Smith Lake.

Tornado Surveys

Colbert County Tornado Track

The first tornado to touch down that afternoon was near the Leighton area around 2:10 pm. This EF-0 tornado was on the ground for a brief period of time with a damage path of 1.6 miles lifting near the Shaw Road and 6th Street intersection around 2:13 pm. This short-lived weak tornado had estimated peak winds of 85 mph.

Where the tornado touched down, trees were uprooted or snapped. Along the nearly two-mile-long damage path, minor structural and roof damage to a home. A carport was lifted and destroyed and a single-wide mobile home was pulled out and thrown into a tree. Where the tornado lifted more trees were found snapped and uprooted.

DeKalb County Tornado Track

An EF-2 tornado touched down north of the Fyffe area around 3:43 pm and was on the ground for just under 10 minutes. During this time period, the tornado created a damage path of nearly six miles long before lifting near County Road 72 and Tumlin Road north of Highway 75. This EF-2 tornado had estimated peak winds of 120 mph.

In the area the tornado touched down trees were uprooted and an unoccupied chicken house sustained damage. The most significant damage from this event occurred along Taylor Street just north of Highway 50. A couple of large, well-constructed, farm buildings were completely destroyed; one of which had metal posts ripped out of the ground. Thankfully, there were no fatalities or injuries from this tornado.

Marshall and DeKalb Counties Tornado Track

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Marshall County around 3:41 pm and traveled about four miles east before lifting in DeKalb County. In Marshall County, it touched down along Hambey road then crossed the county line before lifting near the Killpatrick community. This EF-2 tornado had estimated peak winds of 125 mph.

Where the tornado touched down, several softwood and hardwood trees were either uprooted or snapped. As it tracked east, wooden power poles were snapped and multiple farm buildings were destroyed. The most significant damage occurred in the Killpatrick community along County Road 479. Several mobile homes sustained significant damage with at least two being completely destroyed. There were also several homes that saw minor to moderate exterior damage and there was substantial damage to a livestock building. There were seven injuries associated with this tornado, but thankfully no fatalities.

Marshall and Etowah Counties Tornado Track

The final tornado to touch down that day was an EF-1 that moved through Marshall and Etowah counties. At 3:41 pm, the tornado touched down in the Boaz community and then traveled eastward before lifting near Yancy in Etowah County. In the seven minutes, this tornado was on the ground it created an almost eight-mile-long damage path. This EF-1 tornado had estimated peak winds of 105 mph.

Where the tornado touched down minor structural damage occurred to businesses along highway 431. As the tornado intensified and widened trees were uprooted and snapped, some of which were pine trees. As the tornado continues its track eastward two mobile homes were overturned. The most significant damage occurred when a mobile home was lifted and overturned, it was here that three individuals were injured. Aside from the three injuries noted, there were no fatalities and no other injuries.

