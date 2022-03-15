The flood of 1973 is one of the most memorable flooding events for the Tennessee Valley. Rainfall and temperatures for the first half of the month were above average. The rainfall total, in Huntsville, the first eleven days was 2.63 inches. The saturated ground from rainfall earlier in the month combined with a stalled system led to the flooding threat.

A warm front moving through the region allowed winds to shift out of the south leading to an increase of warm air and moisture. This front then stalled out over the region leading to multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall between Thursday the 15th and Friday the 16th. Rain first started off light and isolated in coverage before becoming more widespread with the exact passage of the front. After sitting over the area for an extended period of time, a separate disturbance moved through pushing the stalled front out of the region.

Total Rainfall

Highest River Crests

Rainfall accumulation from this event ranged from 2 to over 10 inches across the area. Some the heaviest rain fell in Russellville in Franklin County, where 10.54 inches fell. The lowest rain totals were observed across southern portions of both DeKalb and Marshall counties. At the Huntsville International Airport, over eight inches fell. Flash Flooding led to standing water on the roadways and flooding to homes and businesses.

Along with the flash flooding creeks, rivers, and stream all rose. Some of the rivers around the Tennessee Valley whose highest crests occurred with this event was the Paint Rock River, Big Nance Creek, and the Indian Creek. The Elk River and the Tennessee River saw the second highest crest on record. Another area that experienced significant flooding were locations along the Flint River. At the time of this event, the gauge for the river was at it’s recorded highest with a crest of 29.52 inches; this was surpassed in 1990 when the crest was 31.04 inches. To this day this event is the highest on record for the Paint Rock River, Big Nance Creek, and the Indian Creek.

Flooding along Huntsville Spring Creek and Memorial Parkway Courtesy: National Weather Service (Taken by Dudley Campbell)

Flint River Flooding off Oscar Patterson Road Courtesy: National Weather Service (Taken by Faye Hamilton)

Flint River Flooding along Winchester Road bridge Courtesy: National Weather Service (Taken by Faye Hamilton)

Significant flooding occurred on Memorial Parkway and other locations in the area. Stranded motorists on the Parkway had to be rescued by boat and this was also the case for some home owners. Boats for the evacuation were supplied by the Army Missile Command and many residents who volunteered their boats. The flood waters along the Parkway led to considerable flooding to businesses at the Parkway City Mall. The high waters of the Flint River in Madison County also led to flooding problems. On Winchester Road the water almost came over the bridge and off Oscar Patterson Road a church flooded. Images from flooding in this area are shown above.

Every county in northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee experienced some sort of flooding associated with this weather system. In DeKalb County at Bucks Pocket Park fifteen individuals were stranded due to flash flooding, which included the park manager. In Fayetteville more than 50 families were evacuated from their homes as the Elk River rose and covered low-lying areas. Also, flash flooding in Jackson County led to twelve bridges being washed out and several other roads were damaged.

You can find more information on this Historical Weather Event by visiting the National Weather Service in Huntsville’s website.