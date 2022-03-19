On this day four years ago, March 19th 2018, severe storms moved through the Tennessee Valley producing strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes. During the morning hours, a warm front pushed through the region. Despite the early morning cloud cover and some rain showers, the atmosphere quickly destabilized. This was helped thanks to the combination of an increase of warm air and moisture into the region, increasing the instability. With convective available potential energy (CAPE) values near 3,000 j/kg in areas that saw sunshine, wind shear, and lift associated with a frontal passage storms began to fire up during the afternoon.

Apparent Tornado Caught On Camera Near Falkville

Storms were scattered in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours, developing along and ahead of the cold front. The first warning associated with this event was issued at 4:48 pm, during the six hours after that several other tornado warnings were issued. In total 11 tornadoes touched down across the Tennessee Valley. Of the 11 tornadoes three were ranked EF-0 strength, six were ranked EF-1 strength, and the final two were EF-2 strength. Along with the tornadic activity large hail, from a quarter to softball size were reported. The strongest tornado was a long-track EF-2 that tracked through Limestone County and the largest hail was 5.25 inches in diameter in the Cullman area.

Strongest Tornadoes That Touched Down

Limestone County Tornado Path

The strongest tornado to touchdown on the 19th was a long track EF-2 tornado in northern Limestone County. The tornado touched down southwest of the Lester area around 6:08 pm then tracked eastward before lifting near the Ardmore area around 6:46 pm. While on the ground for nearly 40 minutes, the tornado produced a 23 and a half mile long damage path. This long-tracked tornado had estimated peak winds of 125 mph.

PHOTOS: Significant damage reported in Ardmore after tornado-warned storm

In the location the tornado touched down trees were snapped or uprooted. Along Interstate-65, the tornado nearly missed the Saturn 1 rocket at the Alabama Welcome Center, trees were uprooted, and a single-story home experienced roof damage. The most significant damage caused by this tornado was along Alabama Highway 251 and Gatlin Road. In this area couple of homes their roofs almost completely torn off and several other homes had shingles torn off. Thankfully, there were no fatalities or injuries associated with this tornado.

Marshall County Tornado Path

The second EF-2 tornado to touch down that day was in Marshall County. At 7:26 pm the tornado touched down near the Douglas community traveling eastward before lifting southwest of Albertville. This tornado was on the ground for under twenties minutes but led to a 3.76 mile long damage path. This EF-2 tornado had estimated peak winds of 112 mph.

Numerous trees were either uprooted or snapped in the area the tornado touched down. The most significant damage was noted to occur on the west side of Ole Oneonta Road where two chicken houses and a barn were destroyed. Two other sets of chicken houses were destroyed and some damaged was noted to a weak farm house. Thankfully there were no fatalities or injuries associated with this tornado.

Record Hail In Cullman

These severe storms also produced large hail across Northern Alabama, especially in Cullman County. Hail size ranged from one inch to 5.25 inches in diameter. There were a total of 22 hail reports associated with this severe weather event. The most significant hail damage was located in Cullman County where softball size hail was reported.

Hundreds of cars damaged by hail at Cullman car dealership

Speaking of Cullman County, at the time of this severe weather outbreak, a new record for the largest hailstone was determined. The 5.38 inch diameter hailstone was observed in Cullman, producing significant damage. In this area hailstones that fell ranged in the size of baseballs to grapefruit. Below you will see some of the damage from these hailstones!

Courtesy of The National Weather Service in Huntsville

Courtesy of The National Weather Service in Huntsville

Courtesy of The National Weather Service in Huntsville

For more detailed information on this severe weather event, visit the National Weather Service in Huntsville’s page.