On February 29th, 1952 two violent tornadoes ripped through portions of the Tennessee Valley producing both fatalities and injuries. This year would technically be the 70th anniversary of these violent tornadoes. During the late afternoon and evening hours of this day, a strong cold front passed through the region producing severe weather. This cold front combined with the strong low-level jet stream the stage for an active afternoon.

These two tornadoes led to two fatalities and almost two hundred injuries; the majority of these were related to the F-4 that hit Fayetteville. These tornadoes were measured using the Fujita Scale, unlike today where we use the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The Fujita scale was developed based on damage intensity and not wind speed; the wind speed that was used in the table above are estimates. In 2007, the Enhanced Fujita Scale became operational which is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speed and related damage.

Track of the F-4 Tornado that moved through Fayetteville

The first tornado to touch down that day was an F-4 in Lincoln County Tennessee. The tornado touched down around 4:30 in the afternoon just northwest of the old Lincoln County Hospital. This tornado tracked east-northeastward through Fayetteville for seven miles before lifting near the Lincoln County Livestock Market along Highway 64. Although it was on the ground for a brief period of time, it left a trail of destruction behind.

Extensive tornado damage to Davis Home on Old Mulberry Road, Fayetteville, Tennessee (Courtesy of Jim Cashion and National Weather Service)

St. Mary Magdalene Church heavily damaged at the corner of Washington Street and Elk Avenue, Fayetteville, Tennesee. (Courtesy of Jim Cashion and National Weather Service)

Tornado damage at the Fayetteville Rotary Club location in 1952, Fayetteville, Tennessee. (Courtesy of Jim Cashion and National Weather Service)

Strong F-3 to low end F-4 Tornado Damage along Adams Street, Fayetteville, Tennessee (Courtesy of Jim Cashion and National Weather Service)

The peak winds associated with this tornado were in the range of 207-260 mph. Along the seven-mile damaged path trees were uprooted or snapped, powerlines were destroyed, and over 900 buildings were either damaged or destroyed. Some of the buildings that were badly damaged were businesses, churches, and farm buildings. Two individuals lost their lives and many others were injured. At that point in history, it was the fourth tornado to hit the downtown Fayetteville area; other years included 1851, 1890, and 1909.

Track of the F-3 Tornado that moved through DeKalb County

The second tornado to touch down that day was an F-3 in DeKalb County. The tornado touched down near the Fort Payne area and traveled eastward for four miles. Along this four-mile damage path, 13 homes were destroyed, numerous trees were uprooted and the giant Fort Payne Sales Barn was damaged. Sheets of metal from the Sales Barn were found over a mile away and some were lodged in trees. Thankfully, even though homes were flattened, there were no fatalities but twelve individuals were injured.

