On February 28th, 2011 the Tennessee Valley experienced two rounds of severe weather. The first round came in the form of showers and strong storms during the morning hours along a pre-frontal boundary. The boundary was extended southward from Kentucky, this line of storms progressed their way eastward through the region. The main threat from this first line was heavy rainfall, straight-line winds, and even hail. The straight-line winds led to roof damage, downed poor lines, and downed trees. On the graphic above you will find the different wind and hail reports.

The tornadic activity was associated with the second round of storms that arrived during the late morning and afternoon hours. By this time period, breaks in clouds allowed for sunshine leading to an increase in instability. The instability from the sunlight combined with a moisture enriched atmosphere and ample shear created a favorable environment for severe storms to develop. A total of two tornadoes developed that day, with the strongest being an EF-2 tornado that formed in southern middle Tennessee. One life was lost during this severe weather outbreak and four others were injured.

Track of the EF-1 Tornado that tracked through northern Alabama

The first tornado to touch down that day was a confirmed EF-1 tornado that moved through northern Madison and far northwestern Jackson counties. The tornado touched down just south of the Alabama/Tennessee state border, between Greenville Pike and Everett Jones Roads. The tornado tracked eastward for about four miles before lifting just west of the School House Road area.

Along the nearly four-mile-long damage path, a well-built shed was demolished, several barns experienced significant damage, and trees were snapped or uprooted. The peak winds were 95 mph, which likely occurred from Reeves Road eastward. In these locations, multiple sheds were demolished or had roofs peeled off and a mobile home had its roof peeled off.

Track of the EF-2 Tornado that tracked through southern middle Tennessee

The second tornado that touched down that day was an EF-2 that moved through both Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. The tornado touched down along Tanyard Hill Road southeast of downtown Lynchburg. This tornado tracked east/northeastward for twelve miles before lifting along Elk River Road on the west side of Woods Reservoir.

Along this twelve-mile damage path, damage ranged from uprooted trees to a mobile home being completely destroyed. The peak winds were 125 mph, which likely occurred right as the tornado crossed over into Franklin County. In the locations that saw the highest winds, mobile homes were destroyed or demolished and a volunteer fire department saw significant roof damage. There was one fatality that occurred when a mobile home was picked up and thrown nearly 70 yards.

For more detailed information on this severe weather event, you can visit the National Weather Service of Huntsville’s page.