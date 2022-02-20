During the evening and overnight hours of February 20th, 2014 a strong system moved through the region leading to a severe weather outbreak. There were a total of eight confirmed tornadoes along with numerous wind damage reports associated with this weather system. Of the eight tornadoes, seven were an EF-1 strength and one was an EF-2. Thankfully, there were only minor injuries and no fatalities.

Surface analysis of the frontal system from the National Weather Service

A strong low-pressure system passed to the north of the Tennessee Valley. Its accompanying cold front is what brought the severe weather threat to the area. Ahead of the frontal passage, a strong southerly wind flow ushered in deep moisture and warm air into the region. A tightly compacted pressure gradient led to strong winds not only in the upper atmosphere but at the surface.

Ahead of the actual frontal passage, a line of strong to severe storms moved through the area. Storms that moved through the region produced heavy rain, straight-line winds, and tornadoes. These storms moved through the region late in the evening and portions of the overnight hours, which made it dangerous to residents. Below you will find the paths of the tornadoes.

Look At The Tornado Paths

EF-2 Tornado in DeKalb County

Photo Gallery: Storm Damage in Fort Payne

The strongest of the eight tornadoes that touched down was an EF-2 that moved through DeKalb County. The tornado was briefly on the ground but it was a strong EF-2 with peak winds of 125 mph. It touched down at the Jet Polymer Plant, four miles N/NE of Fort Payne. At this location, three large tractor-trailers were flipped, one of which landed on the roof of the plant. Although the tornado was on the ground for a brief period of time, it did produce just under a mile-long damage path. The main damage occurred to homes in the area of Green Valley Circle where sheds were destroyed, roofs of homes were completely ripped off, and the home had two exterior walls collapse. Thankfully there were no fatalities and only minor injuries.

Fort Payne Storm Damage: Apartments & Recycling Business Damaged, Some Injuries



Tornado Information for tornadoes in Lawrence and Limestone counties

Along with the EF-2 tornado in DeKalb County, northern Alabama also saw four EF-1 tornadoes. These tornadoes impacted portions of Lawerence and Lauderdale counties. The peak winds for these tornadoes were around 100 mph and there was only one injury that was reported.

The one tornado that stands out is one that touched down in Lawrence County before moving northeast into Lauderdale County. The tornado touched down along CR 399 in Lawrence County at 8:45 pm, where trees were found uprooted.



Tornado Information for tornadoes in Franklin and Moore counties

Taking a look into southern Tennessee, three tornadoes touched down. These tornadoes were all ranked EF-1 with two touching down in Franklin County and one in Moore County. All three were briefly on the ground and had peak winds around 100 mph. Thankfully there were no injuries or fatalities. Damage ranged from uprooted trees, minor roof damage, to a portion of a barn building ending up inside a second-story bedroom.

When severe weather strikes you can always count on the Weather Authority to keep you up to date on the latest! Of course, you can always prepare yourself ahead of severe weather by downloading the Live Alert 19 App and making sure your NOAA Weather Radio has fresh batteries in it.