During the pre-dawn hours of February 8th, 2010 portions of the Tennessee Valley experienced heavy snowfall while others saw nothing! On that Monday morning, a wide band of snow developed in northwestern Alabama and then progressed its way eastward. Moderate to heavy snow fell at times leading to reduced visibility and slick roads. The combination of visibility of a1/2 mile or less along with the slick roads made travel hazardous for the morning commute.

Roadways were snow-covered and slushy roads developed throughout the morning hours. With temperatures gradually rising above freezing, snow began to change over to rain and road conditions started to improve. Before the full change over to rain, some locations saw a brief period of sleet which help contribute to the slick roadways. The highest snow totals occurred in Lauderdale County where there were some school closings and numerous car accidents.

Snow Totals

While northeastern Alabama saw little to no accumulation, some locations in northwestern Alabama saw over 2 inches. Some isolated locations in Lauderdale County saw over four inches thanks to the heaviest snow bands that set up. The community of Anderson, in Lauderdale County, saw the most measured snowfall with a total of 6 inches. The further east you lived the lower the amounts, for example, Huntsville only saw 0.1 inches.

1-Day Max. Snowfall (February 8th)

1-Day Max. Snowfall (February)

This snow event certainly wasn’t the most Huntsville has seen, but it did lead to some issues for some across the area. Taking a look at the maximum one-day snowfall total for the date of February 8th, with a total of 0.1 inches, it was the fourth snowiest for this date. When we look at the entire month of February, the maximum one-day snowfall occurred on the 25th in 2015 when 8.1 inches fell.