Nearly 30 years ago, “The Storm of the Century” impacted the Tennessee Valley. This event was known as the “Storm of the Century” due to its large scale and wide-spread recording breaking snowfall. A strong low-pressure system developed along the Gulf Coast before pushing northward into Alabama. Although this was a fast moving system, it led to significant impacts for the area.

There were at least 14 fatalities related to this storm, six of which were related from individuals abandoning their vehicles. The cost of damage was estimated to be around 100 million dollars. Behind this storm, record breaking cold air was ushered into the region. The combination of clear skies, calm winds, and the snow pack dropped temperatures into the single digits and in some locations it was below zero! These temperatures were around 35 degrees below average.



Snowfall totals from the Blizzard of ’93

Snowfall across the Tennessee Valley ranged from around an inch to over a foot of snow. The highest snow totals were seen in eastern portions of the area; this is where the heaviest of the snow bands set up. Valley Head where just over 18 inches fell. Many other locations in the northeastern Alabama saw a half a foot to a foot of snowfall.

The snow that fell was the heavy and wet type and the weight of it led to many issues across the area. Power lines and trees were fell due to the weight. This knocked out power to thousands and at the height of the storm over 400,000 thousand were without power. Roofs to homes were damaged and some even collapsed under the weight of the snow. The weight and the strong wind gust, over 50 mph, aid in the damage that was reported across the Tennessee Valley.