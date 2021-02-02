Things Getting Cold In Time For Super Bowl Sunday

As the big game approaches, our weather is going to turn quite cold. Temperatures will plummet Sunday night. By the time the Chiefs and Buccaneers are kicking off, temperatures will be in the 20s across North Alabama.

So, for those (like me) who may have been considering trying to do a socially distanced, outdoor watch-party… well… it’s not exactly going to be comfortable outside! Wind chills could reach the single digits by the end of the game, so I’d probably recommend trying to figure out a way to enjoy the festivities of Super Bowl Sunday indoors if possible.



At Raymond James Stadium, the weather will be a bit nicer. Temps for the game will be in the 50s. And there’s only a small chance for a passing shower.

You can catch the big game on News 19 this Sunday at 5:30 pm.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook