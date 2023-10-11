TRINTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit Kindergarten students at West Morgan Elementary School in Trinty.

While visiting, Jessica spoke to the students about weather safety, what it’s like to be a meteorologist, and the difference between a tornado watch and a warning. They were also given a tour of Storm Hunter 19.

With the annular eclipse happening Saturday, October 14th, they also spoke about what an eclipse is and how the Tennessee Valley will experience 55 percent totality at the maximum.

One of the big things Jessica talked about is the importance of safety during the eclipse and only looking at the sun with solar glasses or filters!

Jessica read them a children’s book called ‘The Meteorologist in Me’.

At the end of the visit, students had the opportunity to take photos with Storm Hunter 19 and took home their very own coloring pagebook to help further their learning of the weather.

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, you can connect with us on social media or email us.