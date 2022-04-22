We’ve only been in the 80s four times in 2022. Well, we see that Friday through Monday of next week. It will be a banner weekend across the Tennessee Valley this weekend. Here is Friday afternoon’s temperature trend.

No problems at all this weekend. We’ll be in the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to exercise heat safety if you are out mowing the grass or doing any strenuous activities.

It’s been a long time since we’ve been this warm over a long stretch. We have to go back to October for a stretch this warm. Back then, we had nine consecutive days with highs in the 80s.









It’s that time of year when temperatures can get out of hand in a hurry. We typically hit the 90-degree mark before Memorial Day (by the end of May). It won’t be long before it will be very hot and humid across the Tennessee Valley.