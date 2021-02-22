The Biggest Weather Threat On Your Beach Trip Probably Isn’t What You Think

The first time temperatures begin to trend up after Winter, I start longing for a trip to Alabama’s white sand beaches. For me and my family, it’s one of those places that we can escape to in order to relax and unwind for a quick vacation. Gulf Coast weather is often unpredictable, as frequent beachgoers know. But among all the attention-grabbing headline weather the Gulf Coast receives, one weather hazard stands above all the rest when it comes to deadliness.

Weather Fatalities for counties served by National Weather Service in Mobile and National Weather Service in Tallahassee

It’s Rip Current Awareness week along the Gulf Coast. Rip currents are often an overlooked threat the weather poses to beachgoers, but it’s the most deadly threat you’re likely to face while you’re out on the beach.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing away from the beach. Rip currents typically extend from near the shoreline out through the breaker zone where breaking waves form. Rip currents can and do occur on clear, sunny days.

For more on rip current safety, check out the video from NOAA below. What To Do If Caught In A Rip Current

Remember to check the surf conditions before you venture out to the beach, and know what surf hazards are in place that day. Also remember that rip currents are more common near sandbars, piers, and jetties, and can occur at these locations despite calmer surf conditions elsewhere. It’s one of the reasons Alabama Point Beach in Orange Beach almost always has a red flag for hazardous surf. If you have questions about what surf conditions are like where you are, speak to a property manager wherever you are staying, or look up local beach patrol information.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook