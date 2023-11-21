After an active start to the week, the weather will begin to calm as we head closer to the Thanksgiving Holiday. An area of high pressure will build into the region filtering drier and cooler air into the region.

The cooler and drier air that filters in will help lead to decreasing cloud cover on Wednesday. If you plan to start traveling on Wednesday, you may have to dodge a stray shower in the morning but after that clouds clear giving way to sunshine. This mainly sunny weather is forecast to continue into Thanksgiving day and into the weekend.

While it will be quiet, temperatures will be turning slightly cooler than average for this time of year. With a northwest wind flow, cooler air will filter into the region. This will support lows near 40 degrees and highs in the 50s.

Whether you plan on hitting the road or traveling by air, you should have no problems here in the Southeast. That high pressure will help keep road conditions dry. Looking at what you can expect traveling on I-65, temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s and clouds will clear out.

Before hitting the road for the Holiday, make sure you have the car gassed up and a safety kit. You never know when you may need jumper cables or a first aid kit.

If you plan to travel by plane, travel problems look to be minimal across the United States. For residents flying on Wednesday, rain showers could lead to isolated impacts along the East Coast while the Midwest looks dry and mostly sunny. By Friday, snow chances increase for Denver while weather conditions include across the East Coast.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Here in the Tennessee Valley, Thanksgiving Day will be mostly to partly sunny and dry. While it will be sunny and dry, we will experience the coldest Thanksgiving highs since 2019. After starting the day in the 30s, high temperatures are forecast to rise into the mid to upper 50s.

When comparing the forecast for this Thanksgiving to what we observed last year, temperatures will be nearly ten degrees cooler. Unlike last year we will not see any rain.