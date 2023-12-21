If you were in North Alabama last year, you probably remember it got very cold as a push of arctic air arrived before the Christmas holiday. The air temperature in Huntsville got down to just three degrees on Dec. 23 and the high temperature that day was 20 degrees. The high temperature last year on Christmas Day in Huntsville was 32 degrees.

This year’s weather will be much different. The temperatures will be mild, with the high forecast in the low 60s in the city on Christmas Day. It will also be rainy and gusty.

The coldest Christmas Day high temperature in Huntsville was 15 degrees recorded in 1983. The 32-degree high temperature from last year is the fourth coldest. The coldest the temperature has ever dipped in Huntsville on Christmas Day was -1 degrees in 1983.