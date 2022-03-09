Arctic air is on the way this weekend as temperatures dip to the 20s Saturday morning and possibly the teens Sunday morning. While this is very cold and will certainly be well below average (41), Huntsville is no stranger to seeing cold weather in March. In fact, there have even been freezes well into May!

Spring officially arrives March 20 and I thought we’d take a look at the average date of the last freeze (spring) and the latest date. The average date of the last freeze in Huntsville is April 1. The latest date is May 7, 1944. Records date 1907-2020.

For Muscle Shoals, the average date of the last freeze (spring) is March 28. The latest is May 2, 1909. Records date 1893-2020.

Check out the dates for other cities across the Tennessee Valley in the graphic below!