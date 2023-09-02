The summer season ended slightly below average temperature-wise for us here in the Tennessee Valley. Due to record-keeping purposes, the summer season consists of the months of June, July, and August.

As we head into the fall, the temperatures will gradually cool down. During a normal fall season in the Tennessee Valley, the average temperature ranges from around 60 degrees to 64 degrees. Last year, we didn’t see temperatures dip into the 70s until late October. For Huntsville, the average high temperature for September is 86.5 degrees, October is 76 degrees and November is 64 degrees.

Now, while the climatological first day of fall isn’t until September 23rd, for record-keeping purposes, the fall season consists of the months of September, October, and November.

As mentioned above, the official first day of fall is still 21 days away. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has released its outlooks for this upcoming season. They are predicting the Tennessee Valley will see above-average temperatures this fall and above-average rainfall.

The CPC is predicting the area has a 33-40 percent chance of above-average temperatures. When looking at the precipitation outlook, CPC is predicting the area has a 33-40 percent chance of seeing above-average rainfall.

Remember, just because above-average temperatures are favored, we can still see cold air. Also, even though drier conditions may be favored, we can still see heavy rain events.

What Can We Expect For The First Week Of September:

Heading into the coming week, a ridge of high pressure will build over the region surging warmer air into the area. The normal high temperature for Huntsville is 89 degrees and during this time high temperatures are forecast to rise into the low 90s. These temperatures will be slightly above average for this time of year.

As we head into the fall season, we will also see the second severe weather season here in the Tennessee Valley. Stick with the Weather Authority for your latest forecast update.