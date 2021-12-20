Temporary Cool Down – Milder Air For Christmas Day!

Winter begins on Tuesday morning, but on the calendar only!

We are five days from Christmas Day and temperatures will feel like early November instead. Middle 50s last through Wednesday then temperatures warm for the holiday weekend.

Why So Warm?

An upper level ridge will dominate our forecast this weekend raising our temperatures and keeping the coldest air far away. Highs this weekend approach 70° which is around 15° above average for north Alabama for late December. With that, no snow. It likely stays at or above average for the rest of 2021.

Maybe 2022 will be colder for snow lovers. We try to avoid going too far in the future, but there is a chance the first week of 2022 could be very cold around here. Time will tell!

Ben Smith