Temperatures To Remain Above Average Next Week Despite Cooldown

After a very warm week in North Alabama, a cold front will move through Saturday ushering in cooler air to start next week.

High temperatures will drop from the upper 60s and low 70s back into the 50s as we move into next week. Despite that cooler air moving in, high temperatures will remain above average next week. Highs climb back into the upper 50s by Tuesday, and into the 60s by Christmas Eve.

Temperatures will be above average for most of the contiguous U.S. the week of Christmas. The pattern isn’t particularly surprising considering we’re in a La Niña right now.

La Niña winters are usually warmer and drier than normal in the Southeast and South-Central U.S., and so far that has been holding true for 2021.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett