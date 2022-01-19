Temperatures rapidly fall behind cold front passage tonight

Temperatures for Wednesday have been mild for this time of year for the Tennessee Valley, the average high is 52 degrees here in Huntsville. A cold front will move through the region late this afternoon into tonight. With temperatures being above average, at first, precipitation will be in the form of rain with isolated storms possible.

Behind the cold front, winds will shift out of the north, ushering cold air into the region. Temperatures are forecasted to rapidly fall tonight which could lead to some issues for some. With temperatures falling below freezing, rain showers will begin to transition over to freezing rain and drizzle. This activity looks to be spotty in coverage, with the best chance for this to form being the higher elevation spots. Ice accumulation looks to be minor with at most 0.05 inches forming, leading to a thin layer of ice. A thin layer of ice on the road could lead to issues for some during the Thursday morning commute.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected Thursday

Thursday Morning’s Checklist

A strong northerly wind flow on Thursday will keep temperatures well below average for this time of year. Temperatures will be bitterly cold with highs forecasted to only reach into the low to mid-30s. With sustained winds of 5-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph, wind chill values are forecasted to be in the low 20s to even the teens. Although temperatures will be on the cold side, with some drier air moving in by the afternoon, cloud cover will start to break apart.

Heading out the door early Thursday, you will want to allow yourself extra time. You will want to allow your car a little time to warm up and make sure to scrape any ice off your windchill. You will also want to make sure you bundle up with a thick jacket, scarf, and gloves!

Dangers of cold temperatures

There are many dangers when it comes to the cold temperatures of Winter that could impact both humans and pets. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Extreme cold can also cause damage to body tissue, this is known as frostbite. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in just 30 minutes or less when wind chill values are at or below -10 degrees.

If you notice someone is beginning to show signs of hypothermia or frostbite, it is important to seek medical attention. If someone is showing the signs of hypothermia, warm the person slowly starting at the core of the body. When it comes to frostbite, get indoors as quickly as possible and get in a warm, but not hot, bath. You should also stay clear of stoves, heaters, and do not use hairdryers as you could burn yourself without realizing it.

Some simple things you can do to protect yourself from the bitter cold is bundling up when you head out the door. Wearing gloves, hats, and scarves is the perfect way to protect your skin and can limit exposure to the cold. We also can not forget about our furry friends, it is always important to bring them indoors when we begin to see the extreme cold to protect them.