This weekend the Tennessee Valley has seen snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures, and sunshine! Both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals broke their lowest maximum temperatures. In Hunstville the old record was 37 degrees, set back in 1998, the new record is 36 degrees. For Muscle Shoals the old record of 38 degrees was also set back in 1998, the new record is now 37 degrees.

Temperatures Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday thanks to a southerly wind flow. Highs will be in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine in the forecast! Although Monday starts off on the chilly side, temperatures will rise nicely into the low 60s by the afternoon. If you like mild temperatures you will enjoy the highs that are forecasted later this week.

Warming Temperatures

Temperatures for the start of the week will be seasonable for this time of year, with highs forecasted to reach the low to mid-60s. An area of high pressure situated to the south and east of the region will lead to a south/southeasterly wind flow. This wind direction will increase warm air in the region. This increase in warm air will lead to a nice warming trend for this week! High temperatures by Thursday and Friday are forecasted to reach the 70s! If you have plans for this St. Patrick’s Day, you expect temperatures in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

After a mainly dry and sunny start to the week, a disturbance will move into the region. Ahead of this disturbance, a strong southerly wind flow will usher moisture in the region. The moisture riched environment will support the development of scattered rain showers by Tuesday afternoon. Rain activity, at this vantage point, looks to be on the lighter side and scattered in coverage. Although the majority of the rainfall will be light, brief downpours will be possible. Average rainfall for the Tennessee Valley will be between 0.5-0.75 inches. Instability will be limited so any thunderstorms that develop will be isolated in coverage. Spotty rain showers will linger on Wednesday before the region drys out for Thursday!