High pressure will be in control of the region for the start of the week, keeping the sunshine around for Monday. Winds will begin to shift out of the south/southwest leading to an increase in warm air and deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures by midweek are forecasted to be above average for this time of year, which will be nice considering it has been on the cooler side recently.

Although Tuesday will be dry, cloud cover will begin to build in ahead of the next weather maker. A stray shower is possible late Tuesday night, but the better chance for the active weather will arrive Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

Wednesday’s Rain Chance

An area of low pressure to the west will begin to move into the region on Wednesday bringing with it the potential for rain activity. The strong south/southwesterly wind flow we will see early in the week will lead to a large amount of deep moisture in the atmosphere. We will be on the warm side of this system at first and precipitation will be in the form of rain.

One item to note with this frontal system is that it will stall out just to the west of us along the Ohio River Valley. This means there will be an endless supply of moisture for this system to tap into. At this vantage point, rain activity will be scattered in coverage with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. There will be limited instability so any storms that develop will be isolated in coverage with the main threats being heavy rain and strong winds.

Thursday’s Rain Chance

The rain activity really ramps up heading into Thursday as the above-mentioned stalled front begins to push eastward. Some scattered showers will be possible on Thursday morning, but the best chance for the activity will be associated with the actual frontal passage. A line of showers with embedded thunderstorms will progress through the area from west to east Thursday afternoon and evening.

Thursday afternoon will be the best time for pockets of moderate and heavy rain to move through. If an intense band of heavy rain remains over a single location for an extended period of time the potential for flash flooding will be possible. If you have plans on Thursday make sure you stay weather aware and have the rain gear handy.

Main impacts from this frontal system

Estimated Rainfall Outlook

Main threats Wednesday and Thursday

The main threat that will need to be monitored closely is heavy rainfall. Taking a look at the rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on average 2.5-3 inches will be possible. Isolated areas could see over 3 inches, this will be associated with the heaviest rain bands that move through. Rises of area creeks, rivers, and streams will be possible.

The other threat will be the potential for strong wind gusts. This strong cold front will come with a very tightly packed pressure gradient which leads to strong winds here at the surface. Some wind gusts over 40 mph are possible with higher gusts associated with any storms that develop. With limited instability, storms will be isolated in coverage with no severe weather expected at this time.

We will continue to monitor this weather system as it approached the area. Stick with the Weather Authority as we will continue to keep you up to date with the latest.