Sunshine to start the week with warming temperatures

After a cool but sunny weekend for the Tennessee Valley, the sunshine looks to continue into the new week! Although we start the week off on the cooler side, temperatures are forecasted to warm near 70 degrees by Wednesday! Changes are coming the second half of the week, as the threat for showers returns.

What can we expect temperature wise?

After a chilly weekend, temperatures will warm through midweek. Winds shifting out of the southwest will lead to an increase in warm air and moisture into the Tennessee Valley for the first half of the week. After starting off the week with highs in the upper 50s to nearing 60 degrees we will warm to near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. The average high for this time of year, for Huntsville, is around 63 degrees. Cooler temperatures return by the end of the week behind a frontal passage.

Rain showers return





Cold front will bring the potential for scattered rain showers Thursday

The area of high pressure that has been in control of the region will continue to move off to the east as a frontal system approaches the region. This cold front looks to be on the weaker side, with only scattered rain showers expected across the Tennessee Valley. Cloud cover will build in Wednesday afternoon ahead of this front, with stray rain showers possible in northwestern portions of Alabama by the morning commute. Showers become more scattered in coverage by midday to early afternoon before quickly coming to an end by Thursday evening.

So far for the month of November, it has rained only three days; leading to a total rainfall so far of 0.41″ for the month. Normally by November 13th, we see 1.62″, so here in the Huntsville area we are at a deficit of 1.21″. Unfortunately, the showers we are forecasting for Thursday will lead to very light accumulation across the Tennessee Valley. At this vantage point, most locations will see near a tenth of an inch or less. All though rainfall does look to remain on the lighter side, any rain we see will be beneficial for the area.