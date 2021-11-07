Sunshine to start the week before showers return

Daylight Savings ends; sunrise and sunset times for Sunday

It was a pleasant weekend across the Tennessee Valley, even if we had a frosty start each morning. The potential for patchy frost and fog will continue Sunday night with lows dipping into the 30s. Thanks to Daylight Savings ending, we will begin to see less daylight heading into the Winter months. The sun will now rise in the 6 o’clock hour and set before 5 o’clock.

What can we expect temperature wise?

After a chilly start to Monday, temperatures will gradually warm nicely and this warmup will continue through midweek. Temperatures to start off this week will be in the low 70s, some isolated locations could even reach the mid 70s. Patchy frost will not be a concern during the overnight hours as lows will be in the 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will warm to near average for the start of the coming week

An area of high pressure will be in control of the region the first half of the week. As it moves to the south and east of the Tennessee Valley, our winds will begin to shift more out of the south/southeast. This will usher slightly warmer air into the region, helping to bump temperatures to near average for the first half of the week. A weak cold front passage Thursday into Friday morning, will lead to a burst of cold air being ushered back into the region. If you didn’t see frost this go around of cold air, you will have another chance Friday night into Saturday!

Is it going to be dry the entire week?

High pressure leads to plenty of sunshine to start the week

After a dry and sunny weekend, I am happy to say that we will see plenty of sunshine to start off the week. The area of high pressure that will provide slightly warmer temperatures will also keep dry air in place. This dry air will lead to plenty of sunshine for the start of the week! By Wednesday, we begin to see a bit more cloud cover across the area, this will be thanks in part to an approaching frontal system.





Rain chances increase for the end of the week

After a pleasant start to the week, the wet weather looks to return late week. A cold front will approach the region late Wednesday, leading to an increase in cloud cover. Rain shower chances arrive on Thursday out ahead and along this frontal passage. At this vantage point, showers look to be scattered in coverage and rainfall will remain light. Any lingering showers Friday morning look to quickly taper off, though we will remain under mostly cloudy skies.

Behind this frontal passage, high pressure will quickly regain control of the region. This will lead to dry and sunny conditions heading into next weekend!