Sunshine Breaks Through Today, But The Warm Weather Returns Tomorrow

While Tuesday won’t be quite as cold as Monday was, it will still be quite a chilly day. Highs will climb into the upper 40s this afternoon.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine this afternoon. We’ve had some persistent clouds this morning, extending from Waynesboro down to around Hanceville and Oneonta, and then back northeast towards Albertville, Skyline, and Winchester, spreading out across Southern and Middle Tennessee.

These clouds are expected to thin out from southwest to northeast through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, leading to more sunshine for those who aren’t already seeing it this morning.

That clear sky overnight leads to yet another cold night. We once again dip below freezing.

We get a break from the cold weather through the second half of the week though. Highs climb into the 60s by the end of this week!

Rain chances return this weekend with another cold front. Find out more at on our weather discussion.

