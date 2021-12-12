Sunshine and warm temperatures for the coming week

After a pretty active start to the weekend across the Tennessee Valley, we will be ending it off on the cool and sunny side! High pressure builds into the region will usher drier air in leading to decreasing cloud cover. The clockwise rotation around this area of high pressure will also lead to an increase in cooler air. Temperatures across the area Sunday will reach into the low to mid-50s, which is near average for this time of year!

High pressure will keep dry air in place for Monday leading to plenty of sunshine to go around! By Tuesday, the area of high pressure will move off to the east leading to a shift in our wind direction. A more southerly wind flow will increase warm air and moisture in the region. This increase in moisture leads to slightly more cloud cover, but with enough dry air in place, we will remain dry.

So far for the month of December, 73 percent of the days have been above average. Although temperatures are near average Sunday, we will begin to see a warming trend that is forecasted to continue through the extended forecast. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the region will have a 50 percent chance to see above-average temperatures! This would be during the time period of December 17th through the 25th. Looking at the near term for us, highs by the end of the week will near 70 degrees!