Courtesy, Bruce Lee Thorn

Courtesy, Todd Meyer

Courtesy, Johnny Raper

Courtesy, Johnny Raper

Courtesy, Cynthia McGinnis

Courtesy, Yvonne Betowt

Courtesy, Clay Swinney

Courtesy, Cheneal Wimberley

Courtesy, Jimmy Hill

The Tennessee Valley was treated to a beautiful sunset Monday night! The sunset featured anticrepuscular rays which are rays that appear to originate from a single point near the ground. There were also cloud shadows from the cumulonimbus that were over Lauderdale County!

For more on what causes the beautiful colors we see at sunrise and sunset check out a previous article:

https://whnt.com/weather/valleywx-blog/red-sky-in-the-morning-sailor-take-warning/