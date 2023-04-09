After a mix of nice and dreary weather across the Tennessee Valley this past weekend, I am happy to let you all know the sunshine is fully returning for the start of the coming week! An area of high pressure will be in control of the region late Sunday night through Wednesday. This will keep dry air in place and allow for mostly to partly sunny skies through midweek.

Along with it being a dry start to the week, temperatures will gradually warm heading into Friday. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday are forecast to near 70 degrees to into the low 70s; which is near average for this time of year.

A strong south-southwest breeze Wednesday through Friday will filter warm air and tropical-like moisture into the region from the Gulf. This means temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70 to around 80 degrees by Friday. The increased moisture content in the atmosphere will lead to humid conditions by late week!

Rain Potential Late Week:

After a pleasant start to the week, the potential for rain activity will be returning to the area. The Weather Authority will be closely monitoring an area of low pressure that is forecast to develop along the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday. The system will then start to track northward toward the Tennessee Valley Thursday into Friday.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the coverage and total rain accumulation the area will receive as this system pushes through. At this vantage point, showers look to begin moving in late Thursday into Friday. Showers will be scattered in coverage with localized downpours possible. With a south-southwest breeze ahead of this activity ample tropical-like moisture will surge into the region.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!