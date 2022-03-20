Happy first day of Spring Tennessee Valley! We are going to see gorgeous weather today thanks to an area of high pressure in control of the region! This area of high pressure will keep dry air in place which means limited cloud cover. With plenty of sun in the forecast and highs expected to reach near 70 degrees, it would be the perfect day to get outdoors!

The dry weather will continue into Monday, but mid and high-level clouds will build into the region. Although mid and high-level clouds will build in, we will still be able to enjoy some filtered sunshine. Temperatures will be mild across the area to start the week with highs forecasted to reach the 70s. Enjoy the pleasant weather while you can because rain activity will return late Tuesday.

Above you will find the statistics for the 1st day of Spring in Huntsville, data from 1894 to 2021. The warmest first day of Spring was in 2004 when the high temperature was 86 degrees. The coldest was in 1996 when the high only reached 37 degrees, this is also the snowiest first day of Spring.