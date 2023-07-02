Sunday will once again feature hot temperatures with highs in the upper 90s this afternoon and evening. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 110 degrees this afternoon!

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area until 8 this evening, for heat index values that could reach near 110 degrees. It is very important to stay safe and keep cool during the hottest parts of the day.

Remember to stay hydrated, take many breaks in the shade or inside with air conditioning, and never level people or pets in locked hot cars. Reduce strenuous activities, find shade, or stay in the AC. If you have to be out, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Not only will it be hot today, but there will also be another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with the strongest storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

Storms could start developing around 1 or 2 this afternoon. Any storm will be capable of gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Our area is under a slight risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening.

