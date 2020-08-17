Summer’s sizzle takes a break, but Autumn is still a month away

Intense summer heat visited the Tennessee Valley last week, when Muscle Shoals recorded its hottest day of the summer with a high of 100°F on Monday, August 10. Huntsville also recorded its hottest day with a high of 98 degrees, and the heat continued all the way into the weekend.

But some relief is on the way this week as a cold front ushers in slightly (key word: slightly) cooler and drier air into the region!

Thankful for the cold front

A cold front will sweep through the region, clearing out the cloud cover and ushering in a dip in the air temperatures.

The cold front won’t bring much “cold” weather, but it will bring cooler and drier weather! Drier air will filter into the region through Monday morning, and we will enjoy a little relief from the very hot and humid weather to kick off the week.

How much cooler?

It’s not a matter of ‘cool’ weather at all. It’s a matter of it being cooler than it has been lately! This is a relative cool down.

It’s been hotter than average, but this week we actually see temperatures dip just a bit below average.

Does it really get “cool?” No. The overnight lows drop into the 60s (which will feel a little nicer early in the day), but the daily highs stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s (very close to average heat for mid-August).





Drier air squashes the rain chance through the middle of the week, but the humidity creeps back up late in the week. We expect a few scattered showers and storms to return Wednesday-Friday.

Counting Down to Autumn

If you’re looking forward to your first sip of a Pumpkin Spice Latte, be aware that Dunkin Donuts will launch their PSLs on August 19, and Starbucks traditionally launches their PSLs the final weekend of August/Labor Day weekend.

Additional dates to keep in mind for the Fall Season:

Autumnal Equinox is Tuesday, September 22 at 8:30am CDT

Halloween is Saturday, October 31

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am Sunday, November 1 — extra time to party on Halloween, or extra time to sleep in after the candy hangover!

Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 26