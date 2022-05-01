If you live in Madison, Morgan, Lawrence, Etowah, or Dekalb counties you may need to get special permission to burn in the next several months.

According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), non-agricultural burns are not allowed during the months of May, June, July, August, September, and October. The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) does not issue burn permits for miscellaneous burns or for land clearing in these counties during these months. There are only certain types of permits that are issued during this time including wildlife, hardwood control, other understory, piled debris (for silvicultural site prep only), scattered debris, and agriculture.

The purpose of the burn restrictions are to help improve air quality and reduce ground-level ozone during the warm months. Ozone is a respiratory irritant when found at ground level.

This ban on open burning during the warmer months is an effort to help cut down on air pollution and improve air quality in areas of the state where air pollution has been an issue in the past.