Subtropical Storm Wanda forms in the Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Wanda has formed in the Northern Atlantic Saturday night. Wanda currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving towards the southeast at 21 mph. It is not expected to impact land as it travels further out to sea.

Just like that we have come to the end of this hurricane season’s name list. What this means is that if another storm were to form, we start at the beginning of the supplementary list of names. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a system off the west coast of Africa, below you will find the latest information regarding it.

Here is the latest Tropical Update from the National Hurricane Center:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low-pressure located over the tropical eastern Atlantic a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days before it moves into a region of strong upper-level winds early next week. This system is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph during the next few days Formation chance through 48 hours…Low (30%)

Formation chance through 5 days…Low (30%)

Forecaster Cangialosi