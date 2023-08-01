The Tennessee Valley will have the opportunity to view two full moons in the month of August, the first being the Sturgeon Supermoon.

The moon will rise at 8:18 pm it is expected to be closest to the Earth in its orbit just before 1 am. While you will have multiple nights to view this full moon, it will be at its peak tonight. When the moon is closest to the Earth it is known as perigee.

Conditions will be picture-perfect for viewing the supermoon tonight as the sky cover looks to stay mostly to partly clear. By Wednesday and Thursday night, cloud cover is forecast to be a bit thicker as disturbances track through.

You can read more on the Sturgeon moon from NASA here.

Difference between a Supermoon & Normal Full Moon:

A supermoon is generally 7 percent larger than a normal full moon and up to 14 percent larger when it is at its furthest point away from Earth. Along with appearing larger, they are 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon. On a clear night when a supermoon is present, you can expect it to light up the night.

At the end of the month, we will have the opportunity to view a second supermoon. This supermoon, known as the Blue Moon, will be the closest to our planet this year.

The Weather Authority will be sure to keep you updated on viewing conditions for August 30th.