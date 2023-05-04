The 24th annual Madison County Drinking Water Festival is being held at the University of Alabama – Huntsville (UAH) this week.

Nearly 2,000 4th-grade students from across Madison County are learning all about the environment and our local water resources.

There are 75 water industry professionals from around the area who have volunteered to teach students about water through hands-on lessons.

One of those lessons was about aquifers, which is a body of rock and/or sediment that holds groundwater. The students build a model aquifer out of food, then eat it.

Students will learn about filtration and how our local water is filtered, the water cycle, and watersheds. Emphasizing how what you put on the ground could wind up in the water source.

Organizers of the event hope that students will go home with a better understanding of where our local water comes from and how to be better stewards of the local environment.