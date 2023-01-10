The next storm system arrives on Thursday morning with rain and strong storms across the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a *SLIGHT RISK* (Level 2 of 5) for severe storms. The main threat would be damaging winds on Thursday.

Futurecast shows the main line coming through in the morning. If that’s the case, the chances for severe storms would be lower for us. Expect pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds for the morning commute Thursday and out at the bus stop!

Check back for further updates as we get closer to Thursday. Expect colder temperatures Thursday night into Friday with the potential for a few snow flurries over northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee on Friday.