Stronger Storms Not Out Of The Question Next Week

Thunderstorms return to the forecast to start out next week, and we can’t rule out a few strong or severe storms through Tuesday. The good news: at this point nothing stands out as a major, widespread severe weather threat. On Monday, the best fuel for thunderstorms will be south of the Tennessee Valley, although thunderstorms are likely, and they may produce heavy rain at times.

The blue on the map is unstable air. The air is more unstable in Central and South Alabama on Monday.

There may be a better chance for some stronger storms on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a good chunk of the Tennessee Valley for the potential for some strong and severe storms Tuesday.

This does not look like a high end severe weather day, but it will be a day you should keep up with what’s going on with the weather. You can do that with our Live Alert 19 app.

– Alex Puckett

