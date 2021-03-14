Stronger Storms Move In Monday, Then Another Round Of Storms Wednesday

Round One: Monday

A weakening cold front and decaying line of storms will move through North Mississippi early Monday morning, and approach the Mississippi/Alabama line around 9-10 am. This line of storms will have a brief window of opportunity as it pushes through Northwest and North-Central Alabama to briefly re-strengthen. Strong winds, some small hail, and even a tornado will be possible as this line of storms moves through from around 10 AM to around 4 or 5 PM.

As the line pushes Northeast of Huntsville, the environment becomes unfavorable for any severe weather. A sharp cutoff in surface moisture in Northeast Alabama will likely lead to a rapid decrease in the severe weather threat as we head into the evening. Those East of the Tennessee River in Jackson, Marshall, DeKalb, Etowah, and Cherokee counties might see some loud thunderstorms and heavy rain, but the severe weather threat will be quite low.

A few forecast models (like the one below) are going “all-in” on big storms in the afternoon. I’m not buying into a big, long duration severe weather threat at this point though. The threat for severe weather is what we like to call conditional.

Essentially, all the ingredients for severe storms are coming into play at different times. If there’s enough overlap, we’ll deal with some severe storms. If we don’t get any overlap, we’re probably not going to get much from Monday’s storms.

Round 2: Wednesday

A much more robust severe weather threat will materialize across the Deep South Wednesday into Wednesday Night. Damaging winds, Large Hail, and Tornadoes will be possible across Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The exact location of the highest threat for severe weather is still a little too far out to pinpoint, but North Alabama will likely have the ingredients in place for some severe storms Wednesday.

Be sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information Monday and Wednesday, like a TV with access to News 19, a NOAA Weather Radio, and Live Alert 19 on your smartphone or tablet.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook