It is going to be a gusty but warm Valentine’s Day for the Tennessee Valley! Winds are forecast to pick up Tuesday out of the south, southeast. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This Advisory will be in effect for all of North Alabama along with Southern Middle Tennesse.

The southerly wind will be sustained between 10-20 mph during the afternoon. These sustained winds will then increase to 20-30 mph after sunset. During that time period, gusts upwards of 45 mph are possible. Mountainous terrain has the possibility of observing higher gusts over 45 mph. Isolated power outages and downed trees will be possible.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!