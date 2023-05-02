It will be another gusty day across the Tennessee Valley, for this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory. This alert will remain in effect until 6 pm Tuesday evening for all of north Alabama along with Frankin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee.

Why has it been so windy lately?

The past two days the wind has been brutal at times across the area, they are forecast to be even stronger Tuesday. Sustained winds out of the west will be in the range of 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 30 mph expected. Some isolated higher wind gusts nearing 40 to 45 mph will be possible, especially in the higher terrain.

Winds this strong could lead to unsecured items outdoors blowing around. Tree limbs may come down and a few power outages may occur.