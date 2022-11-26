It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer to 50 mph.

With winds this strong it is important to tie down any loose objects you may have in your yard. Gusty winds could lead to isolated power outages and down tree limbs. Use extra caution when driving a high profile vehicle.

The strong winds has prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. The Wind Advisory goes in effect at 6 pm Saturday and will remain in effect through 6 am Sunday.

While the strongest winds will occur Saturday night, winds will remain gusty at times on Sunday. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!