Strong winds from Friday’s storm system brought down several trees across the Tennessee Valley. Some of these trees fell on powerlines and homes, causing power outages in the neighborhoods.

Some areas impacted by fallen trees and powerlines were the Chapman Mountain area and Toll Gate Road near Bankhead Parkway.

Tree on home at Chapman Heights. Courtesty: Collin Landry-Powers Tree on home on Toll Gate Road.

Several other trees were reported down in Marshall County, from the strong winds that blew through on Friday.