Risk for Wednesday

The Weather Authority is once again tracking another risk for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. A warm front will lift north across the area, bringing a surge in more humid air, along with the warm weather. As a weather disturbance tracks into the area, storms will erupt, most likely in the afternoon first. Storms may continue into Wednesday evening and overnight on into Thursday.

Storm impacts for Wednesday

Right now, damaging winds look to be the primary threat from severe storms although hail and/or a tornado can’t be ruled out as there is enough shear in the atmosphere. Heavy rain may lead to ponding on the roads or localized flooding. Frequent lightning will also be a threat.

Stay alert to changing weather conditions. The Weather Authority team will keep you updated on any changes.