The weekend is almost here, and so is another chance for storms for at least part of the upcoming weekend. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Parts of Northwest Alabama have been placed under a slight risk (level 2) for severe storms on Sunday. The rest of the area has been placed under a marginal risk (level 1).

Storms will form ahead and along a cold front moving through the region on Sunday evening. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day Sunday, but the strongest storms will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

Any storm on Sunday will be capable of damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and even the potential for severe hail. Storms could result in downed trees and powerlines, as well as localized flooding or flash flooding.

Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest updates on this upcoming system.