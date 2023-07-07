The Weather Authority team is tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. On Saturday morning, there could be patchy fog and the day will start out warm and humid. Temperatures will increase to the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. As a weather disturbance at upper levels moves in, storms should likely be occurring Saturday, starting as soon as mid-to-late morning. Storms will also be likely during the afternoon and evening, posing a greater risk of strong to severe weather.

On Sunday morning, storms could be occurring across the Tennessee Valley but at this time, those are not expected to be severe. The greater risk of severe storms on Sunday will be in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

Stay weather aware at all times during the weekend as storms will pose a risk of damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Flash flooding shouldn’t be a concern at this time as storms should not be moving too slowly. Our Live Alert 19 weather app will keep you up to date!